Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Invests $130,000 in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 1.90.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,317.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $180,673.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,313.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,717 shares of company stock worth $6,194,420 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

