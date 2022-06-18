Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Makes New $358,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

