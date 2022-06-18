Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases Shares of 1,350 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $99,312,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

