Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 1,286 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,045,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average of $169.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.65 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.