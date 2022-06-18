Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 16,745 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Bank of America by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 255,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42,434 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Bank of America by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 323,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

