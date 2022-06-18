Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 16,800 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WGO opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

WGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

