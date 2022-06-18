Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 3,850 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,129 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,627.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

NYSE:DAL opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

