Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 650 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average is $90.67. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

