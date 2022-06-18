Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Trims Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Hayward were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,176,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,087,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Hayward by 1,857.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 646,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,287,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $1,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,204.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $76,913.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at $826,302.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,804,933 shares of company stock worth $136,212,951 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

