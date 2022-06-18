Public Mint (MINT) Price Hits $0.0124 on Top Exchanges

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $24,255.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00019259 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

