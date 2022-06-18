Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

