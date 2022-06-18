Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 37.38% and a negative net margin of 426.00%. Analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

