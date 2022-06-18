PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTC opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

