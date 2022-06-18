PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTC opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07.
About PureTech Health (Get Rating)
