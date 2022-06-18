PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.25 billion-$9.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion. PVH also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.00 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $2.74 on Friday, hitting $61.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,709,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,266. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. PVH has a twelve month low of $57.82 and a twelve month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Finally, OTR Global lowered PVH to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.71.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. GAM Holding AG increased its position in PVH by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in PVH by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 99,552 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

