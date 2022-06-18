Qcash (QC) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

Qcash (QC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0889 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $40.88 million and approximately $233.20 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

