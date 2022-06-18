Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

XM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.24. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

