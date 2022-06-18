Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits Market Cap of $9.77 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $18,850.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,818.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $905.15 or 0.05079859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00028203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00238643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.48 or 0.00631257 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00556173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00071759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00299077 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,337,530 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.