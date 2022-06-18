Qubitica Achieves Market Cap of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the US dollar. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00225686 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.49 or 0.01966358 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00270698 BTC.

About Qubitica

QBIT is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.