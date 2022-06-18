Quebecoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (QBC)

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Quebecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quebecoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Quebecoin has a market cap of $5,152.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quebecoin Coin Profile

Quebecoin (CRYPTO:QBC) is a coin. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quebecoin is https://reddit.com/r/Quebecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

