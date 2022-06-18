Rai Reflex Index (RAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.29 Million

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $17.08 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for $3.06 or 0.00015917 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.71 or 0.06079896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00122208 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00095094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 5,585,622 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

