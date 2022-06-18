Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.43. 1,001 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.

