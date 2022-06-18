Ravencoin Classic (RVC) One Day Volume Tops $13,551.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $334,806.04 and $13,551.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,585.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.88 or 0.05299199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00232203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00596358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.00556956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00070340 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

