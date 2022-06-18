Raymond James Cuts Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target to C$9.00

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLKLF. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blackline Safety to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Shares of BLKLF opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.