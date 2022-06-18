Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.3% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $29,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.78.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

