Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.3% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 295,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.88. 7,577,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,239. The company has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.78. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.