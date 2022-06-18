Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Short Interest Up 30.0% in May

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,080,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,786 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.78. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.