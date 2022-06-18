Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Trading Down 1.3%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.21. 180,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 354,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REAL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Real Matters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$392.47 million and a P/E ratio of 20.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

