RealFevr (FEVR) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

RealFevr (FEVR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One RealFevr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, RealFevr has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. RealFevr has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $277,267.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $944.33 or 0.04619505 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00222346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00092534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013018 BTC.

RealFevr Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

