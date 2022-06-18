RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RNWK stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. RealNetworks has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter.

In other RealNetworks news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell bought 113,830 shares of RealNetworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 128,496 shares of RealNetworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,388,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,039.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 266,067 shares of company stock valued at $164,633. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNWK. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in RealNetworks by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

