ReapChain Price Down 0.8% This Week (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. ReapChain has a market cap of $17.46 million and $4.05 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,468.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00119803 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.