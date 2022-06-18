Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $119.97

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.97 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.44). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.46), with a volume of 20,737 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £188.90 million and a P/E ratio of 19.68.

In related news, insider Nick Bate bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,600 ($60,201.48).

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, managed hosted desktops, and disaster recovery services.

