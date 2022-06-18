ReddCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,744.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and approximately $13,744.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,813.94 or 0.99602844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00032137 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00219860 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00112406 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00072625 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00150029 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003656 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.