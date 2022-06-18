Refinable Hits Market Cap of $1.17 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00141329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.46 or 0.01087294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00096184 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

