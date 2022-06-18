ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.92

Shares of ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.92 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.39). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.39), with a volume of 14,000 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59.
ReNeuron Group Company Profile (LON:RENE)
