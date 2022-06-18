ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.92

Shares of ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.92 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.39). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.39), with a volume of 14,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in the partnering stage in china and outside china for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

