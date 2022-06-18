Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Shares Down 4.4%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.74. 33,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 23,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 million, a PE ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13.

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samjo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 252,932 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,405,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 89,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

