Reviewing Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) & Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) and Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Howden Joinery Group pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Pjsc Lukoil pays an annual dividend of $7.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 109.3%. Pjsc Lukoil pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Pjsc Lukoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A Pjsc Lukoil 8.20% 17.60% 11.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Pjsc Lukoil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howden Joinery Group $1.99 billion 2.41 $189.52 million N/A N/A Pjsc Lukoil $128.05 billion 0.04 $10.52 billion $15.34 0.45

Pjsc Lukoil has higher revenue and earnings than Howden Joinery Group.

Risk & Volatility

Howden Joinery Group has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Howden Joinery Group and Pjsc Lukoil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howden Joinery Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pjsc Lukoil 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pjsc Lukoil has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,552.30%. Given Pjsc Lukoil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pjsc Lukoil is more favorable than Howden Joinery Group.

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats Howden Joinery Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (Get Rating)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,005 filling stations in 19 countries. It also produces advanced polymer-bitumen binders. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

