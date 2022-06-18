RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

RGCO opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of -0.28. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

In related news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,233.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,507.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,521 shares of company stock valued at $170,307 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

