Robert W. Baird Boosts Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target to $11.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LICY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of LICY stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $6,534,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $819,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $39,101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $1,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

