Roberton James Stevenson Sells 142 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $10,871.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at $451,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Roberton James Stevenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Roberton James Stevenson sold 72 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $6,535.44.

Shares of ADUS opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average of $83.54. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $226.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,548 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 172,426 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 11.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $6,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

