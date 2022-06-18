Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.80.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

