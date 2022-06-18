Ruler Protocol (RULER) One Day Trading Volume Hits $609.00

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00148068 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.66 or 0.01147108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00096004 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014016 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

