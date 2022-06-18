Rune 1-Day Volume Tops $168.00 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. Rune has a market capitalization of $315,687.91 and approximately $168.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $23.35 or 0.00121690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $738.05 or 0.03845574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00119692 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00094531 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

