Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Sold by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $491,026.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,169,106 shares in the company, valued at $19,236,473.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 87,713 shares of company stock worth $540,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

