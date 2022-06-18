Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Short Interest Up 28.3% in May

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 951,200 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $584.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $24.93.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $126.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

