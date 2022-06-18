SafeCoin Price Tops $0.0851 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $955.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,892.57 or 1.00014323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00031060 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00217992 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00111998 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00072053 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00156431 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003576 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars.

