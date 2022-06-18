Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of SFE stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 million, a PE ratio of -71.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 29,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,384.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,167.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,718.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,466.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 58,379 shares of company stock worth $228,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

