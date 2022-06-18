Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of SFE stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 million, a PE ratio of -71.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.98.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.