Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $6,789,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,142,730. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.26. 13,074,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,880,898. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a PE ratio of 158.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

