Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $558,305.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,142,730 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $163.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.19. The firm has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.51, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

