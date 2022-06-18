SAM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SAM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.5% of SAM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.36.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $206.45 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

