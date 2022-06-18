SAM Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

SAM Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average of $134.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.